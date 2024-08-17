Global Business Travel Group (NYSE:GBTG) Sets New 52-Week High at $7.11

Global Business Travel Group, Inc. (NYSE:GBTG – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $7.11 and last traded at $7.11, with a volume of 324581 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.89.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Global Business Travel Group from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Citigroup raised their target price on Global Business Travel Group from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.03 and a beta of 0.62.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Global Business Travel Group by 53.7% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 2,323 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in Global Business Travel Group by 299.1% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,254 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Global Business Travel Group by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 971,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,841,000 after purchasing an additional 10,446 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Global Business Travel Group in the second quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Global Business Travel Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $109,000. 82.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Global Business Travel Group, Inc provides business-to-business (B2B) travel platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers a suite of technology-enabled solutions to business travelers and clients; travel content suppliers, such as airlines, hotels, ground transportation, and aggregators; and third-party travel agencies.

