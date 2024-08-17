Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:HSPX) Shares Up 0.6%

Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:HSPX – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 0.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $41.30 and last traded at $41.29. Approximately 444,766 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,211% from the average daily volume of 33,920 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.03.

Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.50.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.