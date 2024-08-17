Gnosis Price Hits $167.99 (GNO)

Gnosis (GNO) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 17th. Gnosis has a total market cap of $435.01 million and approximately $2.62 million worth of Gnosis was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Gnosis has traded down 0.8% against the US dollar. One Gnosis token can currently be purchased for approximately $167.99 or 0.00282916 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Gnosis Token Profile

Gnosis’ launch date was April 25th, 2017. Gnosis’ total supply is 3,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,589,588 tokens. Gnosis’ official Twitter account is @gnosisdao and its Facebook page is accessible here. Gnosis’ official website is gnosis.io. The Reddit community for Gnosis is https://reddit.com/r/gnosispm and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Gnosis is forum.gnosis.io.

Buying and Selling Gnosis

According to CryptoCompare, “Gnosis (GNO) is a decentralised platform for prediction markets and DeFi, with GNO tokens used for governance, staking, and incentivisation. It was created by Martin Köppelmann and Stefan George in 2017.”

