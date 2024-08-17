Golden Prospect Precious Metal (LON:GPM) Trading 1.5% Higher

Golden Prospect Precious Metal (LON:GPM – Get Free Report) rose 1.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 33.74 ($0.43) and last traded at GBX 33.25 ($0.42). Approximately 104,709 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 271,859 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 32.75 ($0.42).
Golden Prospect Precious Metal Stock Performance
The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 33.37 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 31.78. The company has a market capitalization of £29.50 million and a PE ratio of -487.50.
About Golden Prospect Precious Metal
Golden Prospect Precious Metals Ltd. is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by CQS Asset Management Ltd. It is co-managed by CQS Cayman Limited Partnership. The fund invests in public equity markets. It invests in stock of companies operating in the precious metal sector. Golden Prospect Precious Metals Ltd.
