Goodfellow (TSE:GDL) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $14.11

Goodfellow Inc. (TSE:GDL – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$14.11 and traded as low as C$14.11. Goodfellow shares last traded at C$14.14, with a volume of 1,000 shares trading hands.

Goodfellow Stock Up 0.8 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$14.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$14.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.22. The company has a market capitalization of C$121.21 million, a PE ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 1.08.

Goodfellow (TSE:GDL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 10th. The company reported C$0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$140.33 million for the quarter. Goodfellow had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 7.04%.

About Goodfellow

Goodfellow Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of building materials, and floor coverings in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It is also involved in the remanufacturing and distribution of lumber and wood products. The company's decking products include accessories, composite, framing, and wood products for outdoor spaces; and flooring products, such as comfort core, engineered wood, hardwood, laminates, sub-floors and accessories, planks and tiles, and stone product composite.

