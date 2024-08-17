Gradient Investments LLC Boosts Stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,181 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DEO. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Diageo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diageo during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Diageo in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Diageo by 777.3% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Diageo by 97.3% during the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.97% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DEO traded down $1.73 on Friday, hitting $128.62. The stock had a trading volume of 616,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 764,293. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $128.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $138.51. The stock has a market cap of $71.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.32, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Diageo plc has a 1-year low of $119.48 and a 1-year high of $171.07.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a yield of 3.2%. Diageo’s payout ratio is 71.37%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Diageo from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2,950.00.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavored malt beverages. It also provides Chinese, Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as flavored malt beverages, ready to drink, and non-alcoholic products.

