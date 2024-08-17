Gradient Investments LLC Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Gradient Investments LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,966 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,456 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of VEA. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 33,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,617,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares during the period. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $119,000. HTLF Bank acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $330,000. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC now owns 74,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,562,000 after purchasing an additional 8,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 28,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after purchasing an additional 5,459 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of VEA traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $50.82. 5,669,106 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,143,843. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.15 billion, a PE ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.48 and a fifty-two week high of $51.68. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.54.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

