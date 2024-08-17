Gradient Investments LLC Decreases Stake in DoubleLine Mortgage ETF (NYSEARCA:DMBS)

Gradient Investments LLC decreased its position in shares of DoubleLine Mortgage ETF (NYSEARCA:DMBS – Free Report) by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,644,490 shares of the company’s stock after selling 333,604 shares during the quarter. DoubleLine Mortgage ETF makes up approximately 1.8% of Gradient Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Gradient Investments LLC owned 0.26% of DoubleLine Mortgage ETF worth $79,347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC grew its stake in shares of DoubleLine Mortgage ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 801,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,692,000 after purchasing an additional 13,090 shares during the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE increased its stake in shares of DoubleLine Mortgage ETF by 13.9% in the first quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 483,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,551,000 after buying an additional 58,995 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DoubleLine Mortgage ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $11,282,000. AMI Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DoubleLine Mortgage ETF by 9.9% in the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 197,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,615,000 after acquiring an additional 17,798 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in DoubleLine Mortgage ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,993,000.

DoubleLine Mortgage ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

DoubleLine Mortgage ETF stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $49.87. 19,886 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,687. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.37. DoubleLine Mortgage ETF has a 12 month low of $45.27 and a 12 month high of $50.26.

About DoubleLine Mortgage ETF

The Doubleline Etf Trust – Mortgage ETF (DMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of investment grade residential mortgage-backed securities of any maturity. The fund seeks to outperform the Bloomberg US Mortgage-Backed Securities Index DMBS was launched on Mar 31, 2023 and is managed by DoubleLine.

