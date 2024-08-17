Gradient Investments LLC Has $233,000 Stock Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 8.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 934 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Danaher during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tsfg LLC increased its position in shares of Danaher by 733.3% during the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 100 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Danaher during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Danaher during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Danaher during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DHR traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $269.32. 1,746,456 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,862,712. The company’s 50 day moving average is $257.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $253.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $199.48 billion, a PE ratio of 45.65, a PEG ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Danaher Co. has a 52 week low of $182.09 and a 52 week high of $281.70.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.15. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 16.94%. The company had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.05 EPS. Danaher’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 7.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on DHR shares. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Danaher from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Danaher from $297.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Danaher from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Danaher from $266.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Danaher from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $276.88.

Insider Transactions at Danaher

In other news, Director Linda Filler sold 3,928 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.50, for a total transaction of $1,097,876.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,501,145.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Linda Filler sold 3,928 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.50, for a total transaction of $1,097,876.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,501,145.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Matthew Mcgrew sold 16,172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.84, for a total value of $4,525,572.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,229,254.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 38,707 shares of company stock valued at $10,786,944. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

