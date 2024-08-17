Gradient Investments LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 2,190.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,658 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,411 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IUSB. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 23,333.3% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 59.1% during the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Stock Performance

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $46.55. 1,368,238 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,730,308. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.33. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a one year low of $42.56 and a one year high of $46.89.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $0.1568 per share. This is a positive change from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

