Gradient Investments LLC Raises Stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 47.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,312 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,440,000. Spinnaker Trust bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $220,000. Morningstar Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 760.8% during the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC now owns 83,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,628,000 after buying an additional 74,094 shares during the period. abrdn plc increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 71.9% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 652,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,236,000 after buying an additional 272,976 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2,056.5% during the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 218,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,774,000 after buying an additional 208,528 shares during the period. 77.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Performance

NYSE:USB traded up $0.38 on Friday, hitting $43.19. The stock had a trading volume of 5,369,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,505,938. The stock has a market cap of $67.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.59. U.S. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $30.47 and a 52-week high of $45.88.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.81 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 12.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.12 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 64.90%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on USB shares. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered U.S. Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.23.

Insider Activity at U.S. Bancorp

In other news, Director Aleem Gillani bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $44.99 per share, for a total transaction of $449,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $449,900. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

