Gradient Investments LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,497 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,723 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $13,804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ACN. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Accenture by 507.7% in the first quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 79 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. increased its position in shares of Accenture by 214.8% in the 1st quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 85 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in Accenture during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. 75.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Accenture alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ACN. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Accenture from $375.00 to $350.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Accenture from $390.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 17th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $395.00 price target on shares of Accenture in a research report on Friday, May 24th. UBS Group upgraded Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Accenture from $372.00 to $345.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $351.82.

Accenture Trading Up 0.6 %

ACN traded up $1.79 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $326.92. 2,292,799 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,881,293. Accenture plc has a 12-month low of $278.69 and a 12-month high of $387.51. The firm has a market cap of $204.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $311.12 and a 200 day moving average of $327.84.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 20th. The information technology services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.15 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $16.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.55 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 27.48%. The firm’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.19 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 11.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Accenture Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 11th were given a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 11th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.25%.

Insider Activity

In other Accenture news, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 1,500 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total transaction of $472,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,149,550. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 8,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.05, for a total value of $2,696,402.25. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 22,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,564,161.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total value of $472,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,149,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 21,421 shares of company stock worth $6,912,635. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Accenture

(Free Report)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.