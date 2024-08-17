Gradient Investments LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,465 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,520 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $15,421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Intuit by 134.7% during the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 4,601 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,991,000 after acquiring an additional 2,641 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its position in Intuit by 119.0% during the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 1,338,139 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $836,377,000 after purchasing an additional 727,185 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its position in Intuit by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 21,268 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $13,293,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Intuit by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 179,801 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $112,381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,990 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Intuit by 173.0% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,687,583 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,304,850,000 after buying an additional 2,336,654 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Scott D. Cook sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $597.85, for a total value of $44,838,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,791,469 shares in the company, valued at $4,060,279,741.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Intuit news, insider Scott D. Cook sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $597.85, for a total value of $44,838,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,791,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,060,279,741.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark P. Notarainni sold 965 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $651.00, for a total transaction of $628,215.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $664,020. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 195,963 shares of company stock valued at $114,442,445 in the last 90 days. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intuit Stock Performance

Intuit stock traded up $1.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $653.53. 765,779 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,317,588. The firm has a market cap of $182.69 billion, a PE ratio of 60.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $631.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $633.79. Intuit Inc. has a twelve month low of $473.56 and a twelve month high of $676.62.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $9.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.12 by $1.76. The business had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.65 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 19.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $7.80 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 11.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th were issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 10th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.21%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

INTU has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Intuit from $727.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $770.00 price target on shares of Intuit in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Intuit in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $760.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Intuit from $720.00 to $740.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $691.77.

Intuit Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

Featured Stories

