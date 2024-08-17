Gradient Investments LLC Sells 2,581 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Gradient Investments LLC trimmed its stake in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,581 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $15,923,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in American Tower in the fourth quarter worth $1,051,898,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of American Tower by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,823,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,416,004,000 after acquiring an additional 2,839,570 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Tower by 36.2% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,794,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,737,760,000 after buying an additional 2,336,501 shares during the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC boosted its position in American Tower by 46.2% during the fourth quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 4,985,879 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,076,352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,576,683 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in American Tower by 41.0% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,299,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,144,014,000 after acquiring an additional 1,541,029 shares during the period. 92.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other American Tower news, EVP Sanjay Goel sold 3,504 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.36, for a total transaction of $702,061.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,692,828.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Sanjay Goel sold 3,504 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.36, for a total transaction of $702,061.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,692,828.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Robert Joseph Meyer, Jr. sold 2,181 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.93, for a total value of $508,020.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,873 shares in the company, valued at $7,424,177.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,227 shares of company stock valued at $8,497,458 over the last three months. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

American Tower Price Performance

Shares of AMT traded up $1.79 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $219.85. 1,986,252 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,370,238. American Tower Co. has a 12 month low of $154.58 and a 12 month high of $236.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. The stock has a market cap of $102.66 billion, a PE ratio of 49.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $207.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $195.78.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by ($0.52). American Tower had a return on equity of 23.06% and a net margin of 21.95%. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.46 EPS. American Tower’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 10.04 EPS for the current year.

American Tower Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were given a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. American Tower’s payout ratio is presently 146.61%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of American Tower from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Scotiabank upped their target price on American Tower from $223.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of American Tower in a report on Monday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of American Tower from $234.00 to $223.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on American Tower from $225.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, American Tower currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.14.

American Tower Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

