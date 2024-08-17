Gradient Investments LLC Sells 455 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Gradient Investments LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,169 shares of the company’s stock after selling 455 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tidemark LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA SCHG traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $101.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 985,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,451,237. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.82 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.64. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $69.78 and a twelve month high of $105.74.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

