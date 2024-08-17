Gravity (G) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $152.42 Million

Gravity (G) traded up 9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 17th. Gravity has a total market capitalization of $323.31 million and approximately $152.42 million worth of Gravity was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Gravity has traded 12.2% higher against the dollar. One Gravity token can now be bought for about $0.0447 or 0.00000075 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Gravity Token Profile

Gravity launched on July 8th, 2024. Gravity’s total supply is 12,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,232,700,004 tokens. The official website for Gravity is galxe.com. Gravity’s official Twitter account is @gravitychain.

Gravity Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Gravity (G) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. Gravity has a current supply of 12,000,000,000 with 7,232,700,004.57 in circulation. The last known price of Gravity is 0.04180066 USD and is up 10.32 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 68 active market(s) with $79,575,749.38 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://galxe.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gravity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gravity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gravity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

