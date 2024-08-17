Grin 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $102,580.29 (GRIN)

Grin (GRIN) traded up 10.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 16th. Grin has a market cap of $2.40 million and $102,580.29 worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Grin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0245 or 0.00000041 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Grin has traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59,156.94 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $337.47 or 0.00570190 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.02 or 0.00010177 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.54 or 0.00112423 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.76 or 0.00031690 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $149.04 or 0.00251814 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.56 or 0.00036427 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.48 or 0.00071769 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Grin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. Grin’s official message board is forum.grin.mw. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grin_privacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. Grin’s official website is grin.mw. The Reddit community for Grin is https://reddit.com/r/grincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin (GRIN) is a cryptocurrency that focuses on privacy, using the Mimblewimble protocol to enhance privacy, scalability, and fungibility. It has strong privacy features, a straightforward design, and uses an independent mining approach. It is an open-source project with a community-led development process that aims to avoid centralized control. The Grin team aims to provide a secure, accessible, and truly decentralized cryptocurrency, continuously improving the protocol and expanding its adoption.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Grin using one of the exchanges listed above.

