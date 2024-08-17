Guild (NYSE:GHLD) Stock Price Down 6%

Shares of Guild Holdings (NYSE:GHLD – Get Free Report) dropped 6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $15.21 and last traded at $15.21. Approximately 7,237 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 38% from the average daily volume of 11,666 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.18.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GHLD. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Guild from $14.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Wedbush increased their target price on Guild from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Guild from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Guild from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.30.

Get Guild alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Guild

Guild Stock Up 6.8 %

Insider Transactions at Guild

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.70 and a 200 day moving average of $14.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $958.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.19, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.03.

In other news, CFO Desiree Amber Kramer bought 1,636 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.12 per share, for a total transaction of $26,372.32. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 260,913 shares in the company, valued at $4,205,917.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Guild news, CEO Terry Lynn Schmidt acquired 3,630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.12 per share, for a total transaction of $58,515.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,798,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,113,528.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Desiree Amber Kramer bought 1,636 shares of Guild stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.12 per share, with a total value of $26,372.32. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 260,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,205,917.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 12,248 shares of company stock worth $197,438 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Guild

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. raised its position in shares of Guild by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 431,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,083,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Guild by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 237,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,508,000 after buying an additional 17,992 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Guild in the 1st quarter valued at about $149,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Guild by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 27,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Finally, Bridges Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Guild during the second quarter worth approximately $10,497,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.52% of the company’s stock.

Guild Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Guild Holdings Company originates, sells, and services residential mortgage loans in the United States. It operates in two segments, Origination and Servicing. The company offers residential mortgages through retail and correspondent channels. Guild Holdings Company was incorporated in 1960 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Guild Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guild and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.