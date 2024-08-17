Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM) Sets New 52-Week High at $28.99

Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $28.99 and last traded at $28.96, with a volume of 64122 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.64.

Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.69.

Institutional Trading of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 20.2% in the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 121,629 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,360,000 after buying an additional 20,405 shares during the period. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 8.1% during the second quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 843,387 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $23,296,000 after purchasing an additional 63,198 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $523,000. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY increased its stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 8.3% during the second quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 62,024 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,713,000 after purchasing an additional 4,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 48.7% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 656,431 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,132,000 after purchasing an additional 215,120 shares in the last quarter.

About Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF

