Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN) Shares Bought by Ellsworth Advisors LLC

Ellsworth Advisors LLC grew its position in Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,471 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hawkins were worth $680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. purchased a new position in Hawkins during the first quarter worth about $31,504,000. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Hawkins in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,093,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Hawkins by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,516,717 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $106,807,000 after purchasing an additional 62,224 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Hawkins by 116.9% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 104,537 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $8,049,000 after purchasing an additional 56,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Hawkins by 7,343.9% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 22,555 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,732,000 after buying an additional 22,252 shares during the period. 69.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, BWS Financial increased their target price on Hawkins from $74.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th.

Insider Transactions at Hawkins

In other Hawkins news, Director James A. Faulconbridge bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $86.47 per share, with a total value of $172,940.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 44,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,806,149.99. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Hawkins news, Director James A. Faulconbridge purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $86.47 per share, with a total value of $172,940.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 44,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,806,149.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James A. Faulconbridge acquired 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $87.56 per share, for a total transaction of $157,608.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 40,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,547,668.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 5,100 shares of company stock valued at $442,998. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Hawkins Stock Down 1.4 %

HWKN traded down $1.68 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $118.29. 88,877 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 132,933. The firm has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 0.72. Hawkins, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.64 and a 12-month high of $123.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $100.14 and a 200 day moving average of $83.78.

Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $223.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.49 million. Hawkins had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 20.16%. Analysts predict that Hawkins, Inc. will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hawkins Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. This is a positive change from Hawkins’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. Hawkins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.06%.

About Hawkins

Hawkins, Inc operates as a specialty chemical and ingredients company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. The Industrial segment offers industrial chemicals, products, and services to agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.

