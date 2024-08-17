HC Wainwright Comments on Rockwell Medical, Inc.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:RMTI)

Rockwell Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMTI – Free Report) – Research analysts at HC Wainwright increased their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Rockwell Medical in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, August 12th. HC Wainwright analyst R. Selvaraju now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.01 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.03). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Rockwell Medical’s current full-year earnings is ($0.14) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Rockwell Medical’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.01 EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.03) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.07 EPS.

Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $25.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.01 million. Rockwell Medical had a negative net margin of 5.06% and a negative return on equity of 6.96%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.18) earnings per share.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Rockwell Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 19th.

Shares of RMTI stock opened at $2.58 on Thursday. Rockwell Medical has a fifty-two week low of $1.16 and a fifty-two week high of $2.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.22 million, a PE ratio of -7.17 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.68.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rockwell Medical

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RMTI. SkyOak Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rockwell Medical by 47.3% in the first quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 25,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 8,065 shares during the last quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC boosted its position in Rockwell Medical by 49.3% in the 4th quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 31,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 10,400 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Rockwell Medical by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 220,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 30,309 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rockwell Medical by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,118,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,856,000 after purchasing an additional 43,302 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rockwell Medical by 877.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 102,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 92,189 shares in the last quarter. 23.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Rockwell Medical

Rockwell Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare company that engages in the development, manufacture, commercialization, and distribution of various hemodialysis products for dialysis providers worldwide. The company offers Triferic Dialysate and Triferic AVNU which are indicated to maintain hemoglobin in adult undergoing hemodialysis.

