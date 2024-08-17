HC Wainwright Comments on Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc.’s FY2027 Earnings (NASDAQ:XERS)

Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS – Free Report) – Analysts at HC Wainwright dropped their FY2027 earnings per share estimates for shares of Xeris Biopharma in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 14th. HC Wainwright analyst O. Livnat now anticipates that the company will earn $0.27 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.35. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Xeris Biopharma’s current full-year earnings is ($0.40) per share.

Xeris Biopharma (NASDAQ:XERS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.01. Xeris Biopharma had a negative net margin of 32.83% and a negative return on equity of 16,662.63%. The business had revenue of $48.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.80 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.14) earnings per share.

Separately, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $3.00 price target (down from $4.00) on shares of Xeris Biopharma in a research note on Friday, May 10th.

Xeris Biopharma stock opened at $2.69 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.28. Xeris Biopharma has a twelve month low of $1.46 and a twelve month high of $3.26. The company has a market capitalization of $398.81 million, a PE ratio of -5.72 and a beta of 2.72.

Institutional Trading of Xeris Biopharma

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Xeris Biopharma by 83.9% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 33,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 15,414 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Xeris Biopharma in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. CenterBook Partners LP bought a new stake in Xeris Biopharma during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Invenomic Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Xeris Biopharma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,336,000. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Xeris Biopharma in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.75% of the company’s stock.

About Xeris Biopharma

Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies in Illinois. The company offers Gvoke, a ready-to-use liquid-stable glucagon for the treatment of severe hypoglycemia pediatric and adult patients; Keveyis, a therapy for the treatment of hyperkalemic, hypokalemic, and related variants of primary periodic paralysis; and Recorlev, a cortisol synthesis inhibitor proved for the treatment of endogenous hypercortisolemia in adult patients with Cushing's syndrome.

