HC Wainwright Cuts Ur-Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:URG) Price Target to $2.70

Ur-Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:URG – Free Report) (TSE:URE) had its target price cut by HC Wainwright from $3.20 to $2.70 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Ur-Energy’s FY2024 earnings at ($0.09) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Roth Mkm decreased their price target on Ur-Energy from $2.20 to $2.10 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Ventum Cap Mkts upgraded shares of Ur-Energy to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $2.60.

NYSEAMERICAN URG opened at $1.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $384.01 million, a P/E ratio of -5.58 and a beta of 1.12. Ur-Energy has a 12-month low of $0.96 and a 12-month high of $2.01.

In other news, Director Robby Sai Kit Chang sold 60,100 shares of Ur-Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.47, for a total transaction of $88,347.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 73,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,150.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Ur-Energy news, Director James M. Franklin sold 56,305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.59, for a total value of $89,524.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 616,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $979,651.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robby Sai Kit Chang sold 60,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.47, for a total value of $88,347.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 73,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,150.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 189,879 shares of company stock valued at $279,266. Insiders own 3.29% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of URG. Xponance Inc. bought a new position in Ur-Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ur-Energy in the second quarter worth about $51,000. Tidal Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Ur-Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Ur-Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in Ur-Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $150,000. 57.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ur-Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of uranium mineral properties. The company holds interests in 12 projects located in the United States. Its flagship property is the Lost Creek project comprising a total of approximately 1,800 unpatented mining claims and three Wyoming mineral leases covering an area of approximately 35,400 acres located in the Great Divide Basin, Wyoming.

