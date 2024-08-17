HC Wainwright Raises ArriVent BioPharma (NASDAQ:AVBP) Price Target to $30.00

ArriVent BioPharma (NASDAQ:AVBP – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by HC Wainwright from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of ArriVent BioPharma in a research report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $31.40.

ArriVent BioPharma Price Performance

AVBP opened at $24.36 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.19. ArriVent BioPharma has a 12 month low of $14.35 and a 12 month high of $25.95.

ArriVent BioPharma (NASDAQ:AVBP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65). Research analysts anticipate that ArriVent BioPharma will post -2.91 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ArriVent BioPharma

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new position in shares of ArriVent BioPharma during the first quarter worth about $83,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in ArriVent BioPharma during the first quarter worth approximately $87,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in ArriVent BioPharma by 30.1% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 2,942 shares during the last quarter. Blackstone Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ArriVent BioPharma in the first quarter valued at approximately $446,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of ArriVent BioPharma by 31.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after acquiring an additional 7,140 shares during the last quarter. 9.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ArriVent BioPharma

ArriVent BioPharma, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that engages in the identification, development, and commercialization of medicines for the unmet medical needs of patients with cancers in the United States. It also engages in the development and commercialization of targeted cancer therapies for non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) and other solid tumors.

