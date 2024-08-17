Head to Head Analysis: Magic Empire Global (NASDAQ:MEGL) and Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF)

Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF – Get Free Report) and Magic Empire Global (NASDAQ:MEGL – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, risk and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

20.6% of Bitfarms shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.5% of Magic Empire Global shares are held by institutional investors. 9.5% of Bitfarms shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 63.0% of Magic Empire Global shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Bitfarms alerts:

Volatility & Risk

Bitfarms has a beta of 3.68, suggesting that its stock price is 268% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Magic Empire Global has a beta of 2.89, suggesting that its stock price is 189% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bitfarms 0 1 4 0 2.80 Magic Empire Global 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Bitfarms and Magic Empire Global, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Bitfarms presently has a consensus price target of $3.66, indicating a potential upside of 53.14%. Given Bitfarms’ higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Bitfarms is more favorable than Magic Empire Global.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Bitfarms and Magic Empire Global’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bitfarms $172.70 million 5.66 -$104.04 million ($0.38) -6.29 Magic Empire Global $13.79 million 0.66 -$60,000.00 N/A N/A

Magic Empire Global has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Bitfarms.

Profitability

This table compares Bitfarms and Magic Empire Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bitfarms -64.06% -19.24% -16.04% Magic Empire Global N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Bitfarms beats Magic Empire Global on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bitfarms

(Get Free Report)

Bitfarms Ltd. engages in the mining of cryptocurrency coins and tokens in Canada, the United States, Paraguay, and Argentina. It owns and operates server farms that primarily validates transactions on the Bitcoin Blockchain and earning cryptocurrency from block rewards and transaction fees. The company also provides electrician services to commercial and residential customers in Quebec, Canada. It also undertakes hosting of third-party mining hardware. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

About Magic Empire Global

(Get Free Report)

Magic Empire Global Limited engages in the provision of corporate finance advisory services and underwriting services in Hong Kong. The company provides initial public offering sponsorship, financial and independent financial advisory, post-listing compliance advisory, and underwriting services by acting as global coordinator, bookrunner, lead manager, or underwriter. It also offers corporate services, which include accounting and financial reporting advisory, company secretarial services, internal control enhancement, investor relations advisory, and other consulting services. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Central, Hong Kong.

Receive News & Ratings for Bitfarms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bitfarms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.