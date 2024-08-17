Head to Head Comparison: Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:UNB) and First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM)

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM – Get Free Report) and Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:UNB – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

73.1% of First Foundation shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 14.8% of Union Bankshares shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.3% of First Foundation shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.1% of Union Bankshares shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for First Foundation and Union Bankshares, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Foundation 0 4 1 0 2.20 Union Bankshares 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

First Foundation presently has a consensus target price of $7.80, suggesting a potential upside of 22.07%. Given First Foundation’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe First Foundation is more favorable than Union Bankshares.

This table compares First Foundation and Union Bankshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Foundation 1.34% 1.07% 0.07% Union Bankshares 13.63% 16.36% 0.70%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares First Foundation and Union Bankshares’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Foundation $160.77 million 2.25 -$199.06 million ($3.66) -1.75 Union Bankshares $67.01 million 1.61 $11.26 million $2.37 10.08

Union Bankshares has lower revenue, but higher earnings than First Foundation. First Foundation is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Union Bankshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

First Foundation has a beta of 1.34, meaning that its share price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Union Bankshares has a beta of 0.79, meaning that its share price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

First Foundation pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.6%. Union Bankshares pays an annual dividend of $1.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.0%. First Foundation pays out -1.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Union Bankshares pays out 60.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Union Bankshares has raised its dividend for 11 consecutive years. Union Bankshares is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

About First Foundation

First Foundation Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides banking services, investment advisory, wealth management, and trust services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Wealth Management. It offers a range of deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing demand deposit accounts, money market accounts, and time certificate of deposits; and loan products consisting of multifamily and single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial term loans, and line of credits, as well as consumer loans, such as personal installment loans and line of credits, and home equity line of credits. The company also provides various specialized services comprising trust services, online and mobile banking, remote deposit capture services, merchant credit card services, ATM cards, Visa debit cards, and business sweep accounts, as well as insurance brokerage services and equipment financing solutions. In addition, it offers investment management and financial planning services; financial, investment, and economic advisory and related services; and treasury management services, such as bill pay, check/payee/ACH positive pay, wire origination, internal and external transfers, account reconciliation reporting, mobile deposit, lockbox, cash vault services and merchant processing. Further, the company provides support services, including the processing and transmission of financial and economic data for charitable organizations. It operates through a network of branch offices and loan production offices. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

About Union Bankshares

Union Bankshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Union Bank that provides retail, commercial, and municipal banking products and services in northern Vermont and New Hampshire. It offers retail depository services, such as personal checking, savings, money market, IRA/SEP/KEOGH, and health savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial real estate loans; commercial loans for plant and equipment, working capital, real estate renovation, and other business purposes to business owners and investors; small business administration guaranteed loans; residential construction and mortgage loans; municipal financing, including loans and excess deposits secured by FHLBB letters of credit; and home improvement loans and overdraft checking privileges against preauthorized lines of credit. In addition, it offers online cash management services, including account reconciliation, credit card depository, automated clearing house origination, wire transfers, positive pay and night depository services; merchant credit card services for the deposit and immediate credit of sales drafts; remote deposit capture services; and online mortgage application and consumer deposit account opening services. Further, the company provides business checking accounts; standby letters of credit, bank checks or money orders, and safe deposit boxes; ATM cards and services; debit cards; telephone, internet, and mobile banking services, including bill pay; and wealth management, fiduciary, and trust services. It offers retail banking services to individuals; and commercial banking services to small and medium sized business corporations, limited liability companies, partnerships, and sole proprietorships, as well as nonprofit organizations, local municipalities, and school districts. Union Bankshares, Inc. was founded in 1891 and is headquartered in Morrisville, Vermont.

