Head to Head Survey: LanzaTech Global (NASDAQ:LNZA) versus Tomra Systems ASA (OTCMKTS:TMRAY)

LanzaTech Global (NASDAQ:LNZA – Get Free Report) and Tomra Systems ASA (OTCMKTS:TMRAY – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares LanzaTech Global and Tomra Systems ASA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LanzaTech Global -152.29% -79.28% -39.67% Tomra Systems ASA N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

17.8% of LanzaTech Global shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Tomra Systems ASA shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LanzaTech Global $67.69 million 3.83 -$134.10 million ($0.49) -2.67 Tomra Systems ASA N/A N/A N/A $2.46 5.89

This table compares LanzaTech Global and Tomra Systems ASA’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Tomra Systems ASA has lower revenue, but higher earnings than LanzaTech Global. LanzaTech Global is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Tomra Systems ASA, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for LanzaTech Global and Tomra Systems ASA, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LanzaTech Global 0 1 3 0 2.75 Tomra Systems ASA 0 0 0 0 N/A

LanzaTech Global presently has a consensus price target of $6.33, indicating a potential upside of 383.46%. Given LanzaTech Global’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe LanzaTech Global is more favorable than Tomra Systems ASA.

Summary

Tomra Systems ASA beats LanzaTech Global on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About LanzaTech Global

LanzaTech Global, Inc. operates as a nature-based carbon refining company in the United States and internationally. The company transforms waste carbon into the chemical building blocks for consumer goods, such as sustainable fuels, fabrics, and packaging. It is also developing biocatalysts and processes to produce a suite of additional products utilizing novel biocatalysts, including acetone and isopropanol (IPA) and industrial solvents used in various applications, including production of polymers from IPA. LanzaTech Global, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Skokie, Illinois.

About Tomra Systems ASA

Tomra Systems ASA provides sensor-based solutions for optimal resource productivity worldwide. It operates through three segments: TOMRA Collection, TOMRA Recycling, and TOMRA Food. The TOMRA Collection segment engages in the development, production, sale, and service of reverse vending machines and related data management systems. This segment is also involved in picking up, transporting, and processing empty beverage containers on behalf of beverage producers/fillers. The TOMRA Recycling segment engages in the development, production, sale, and service of sorting and processing technology for waste management companies or plant builders. This segment offers sorting systems for waste and metal material streams; and ore sorting systems for mining companies. The TOMRA Food segment is involved in the development, production, sale, and service of sorting and processing technology, including sensor-based sorting solutions and integrated post-harvest solutions to detect and remove unwanted materials from manufacturing and processing lines for fresh and processed food industries. Tomra Systems ASA was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Asker, Norway.

