Hermez Network (HEZ) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $9,951.05

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 17th. One Hermez Network token can now be purchased for $3.89 or 0.00006532 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Hermez Network has traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar. Hermez Network has a total market capitalization of $141.95 million and approximately $9,951.05 worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.47 or 0.00010881 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59,494.74 or 1.00024039 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00007721 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00007790 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.29 or 0.00012260 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000618 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Hermez Network Profile

HEZ is a token. Its launch date was October 14th, 2020. Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,534,435 tokens. The official website for Hermez Network is hermez.io. The official message board for Hermez Network is blog.hermez.io. Hermez Network’s official Twitter account is @hermez_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Hermez Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hermez Network (HEZ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Hermez Network has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 4,700,000 in circulation. The last known price of Hermez Network is 3.87584989 USD and is up 0.31 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 14 active market(s) with $19,106.27 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hermez.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hermez Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hermez Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hermez Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

