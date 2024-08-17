HgCapital Trust (LON:HGT) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $477.08

HgCapital Trust plc (LON:HGT – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 477.08 ($6.09) and traded as high as GBX 537 ($6.86). HgCapital Trust shares last traded at GBX 536 ($6.84), with a volume of 858,228 shares trading hands.

HgCapital Trust Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.58, a quick ratio of 274.70 and a current ratio of 131.50. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,068.00 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 500.69 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 477.78.

Insider Activity at HgCapital Trust

In other news, insider Helena Coles bought 2,301 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 478 ($6.10) per share, for a total transaction of £10,998.78 ($14,043.39). 5.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About HgCapital Trust

Hg Capital Trust plc specializes in direct, quoted and unquoted companies and fund of funds investments. The funds maximum exposure to unlisted investments is 100% of the gross assets and single investment in an unlisted company or closed-ended investments fund, whether made directly or indirectly, will exceed a maximum of 15% of gross assets.

