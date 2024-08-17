HI (HI) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $147,990.70

HI (HI) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 16th. HI has a market cap of $1.34 million and $147,990.70 worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, HI has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar. One HI token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.56 or 0.00011103 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59,076.86 or 0.99968843 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00007788 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00007795 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.18 or 0.00012143 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000616 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000039 BTC.

About HI

HI (CRYPTO:HI) is a token. Its launch date was July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 9,833,337,402 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official. The official message board for HI is resources.hi.com. The official website for HI is www.hi.com.

HI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 9,833,337,402 with 5,852,569,824.696 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.00048416 USD and is down -1.40 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 25 active market(s) with $151,940.72 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HI using one of the exchanges listed above.

