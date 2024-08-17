HI (HI) Trading Up 0.4% Over Last 7 Days

HI (HI) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 17th. One HI token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, HI has traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar. HI has a market capitalization of $1.34 million and $168,042.40 worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.44 or 0.00010860 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $59,297.72 or 0.99976957 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00007854 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00007751 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.35 or 0.00012393 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000615 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000038 BTC.

HI Token Profile

HI is a token. It launched on July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 9,833,337,402 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. The official website for HI is www.hi.com. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official. The official message board for HI is resources.hi.com. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official.

HI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 9,833,337,402 with 5,852,569,824.696 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.00048114 USD and is down -0.62 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 25 active market(s) with $147,113.59 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HI using one of the exchanges listed above.

