Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) Sets New 12-Month High at $31.67

Shares of Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $31.67 and last traded at $31.43, with a volume of 699398 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $30.97.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on HIW shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Highwoods Properties from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Highwoods Properties from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Highwoods Properties from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.86.

Highwoods Properties Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of 25.98 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.99.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.31). Highwoods Properties had a net margin of 18.30% and a return on equity of 6.33%. The business had revenue of $204.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. Highwoods Properties’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Highwoods Properties, Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Highwoods Properties Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.31%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 19th. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 163.93%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Highwoods Properties

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Highwoods Properties during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Highwoods Properties during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,855 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in Highwoods Properties by 141.3% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Highwoods Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.31% of the company’s stock.

About Highwoods Properties

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW), fully-integrated office real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Dallas, Nashville, Orlando, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

