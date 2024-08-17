Hive 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $955,154.25 (HIVE)

Hive (HIVE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 17th. Hive has a market cap of $89.96 million and approximately $955,154.25 worth of Hive was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hive coin can currently be purchased for about $0.18 or 0.00000302 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Hive has traded 7.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Hive Coin Profile

Hive (HIVE) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 20th, 2020. Hive’s total supply is 500,749,243 coins. The official message board for Hive is peakd.com/@hiveio. The official website for Hive is hive.io. The Reddit community for Hive is https://reddit.com/r/hivenetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hive’s official Twitter account is @hiveblocks and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Hive Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hive is an open-source blockchain platform developed for Web 3.0. It is a decentralized network where individuals have true ownership and control over their cryptocurrency. The platform uses a hybrid mechanism of Proof of Brain (PoB) and Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) to distribute new coins to stakeholders. Hive is a decentralized fork of the Steem blockchain and offers two classes of cryptocurrency assets, HIVE and Hive Backed Dollars (HBD). HIVE is the liquid currency of the platform and also exists in a staked form called Hive Power.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hive directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hive should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hive using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

