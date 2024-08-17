Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) Trading Down 1.2%

Hugo Boss AG (ETR:BOSS – Get Free Report) dropped 1.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as €36.83 ($40.47) and last traded at €36.83 ($40.47). Approximately 186,476 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 42% from the average daily volume of 321,526 shares. The stock had previously closed at €37.26 ($40.95).
Hugo Boss Stock Performance
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €40.32 and its 200 day moving average price is €49.23. The firm has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.47, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.44.
Hugo Boss Company Profile
Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides apparels, shoes, and accessories for men and women worldwide. It also offers licensed products comprising of fragrances, eyewear, watches, children's fashion, equestrian, and cycling. The company markets and sells its products under the BOSS and HUGO brand names through freestanding stores, shop-in-shops, factory outlets, multi-brand stores, and franchise business, as well as online retailers, distribution, and stores.
