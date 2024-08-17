Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) Stock Position Cut by Naples Global Advisors LLC

Naples Global Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Free Report) by 12.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,444 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 7,488 shares during the quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Huntsman were worth $1,240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HUN. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Huntsman by 93.0% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Huntsman in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Huntsman in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Huntsman in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Huntsman in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. 84.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Huntsman from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Huntsman from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Huntsman from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Huntsman from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $30.00 to $21.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.56.

Shares of NYSE HUN traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.89. The company had a trading volume of 1,461,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,927,160. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.55. The company has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.17 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.07. Huntsman Co. has a 12-month low of $19.91 and a 12-month high of $28.36.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14. Huntsman had a negative net margin of 1.49% and a positive return on equity of 0.67%. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Huntsman Co. will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.79%. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -192.31%.

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells diversified organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, and Advanced Materials. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyether and polyester polyols, and thermoplastic polyurethane; and aniline, benzene, nitrobenzene and other co-products.

