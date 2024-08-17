Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN) Shares Bought by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN – Free Report) by 240.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 136,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 96,308 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 0.76% of Huron Consulting Group worth $13,426,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 36.6% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 922,254 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $88,994,000 after buying an additional 247,218 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group during the fourth quarter worth $14,460,000. Kennedy Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group during the first quarter worth $5,614,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 116.8% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 49,589 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,098,000 after buying an additional 26,714 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,073,879 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $200,378,000 after buying an additional 25,905 shares during the period. 93.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Huron Consulting Group Stock Performance

HURN traded down $0.74 on Friday, reaching $104.76. The stock had a trading volume of 55,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,852. Huron Consulting Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.26 and a 12-month high of $115.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $102.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.67. The company has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.19 and a beta of 0.61.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Huron Consulting Group ( NASDAQ:HURN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $371.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $374.33 million. Huron Consulting Group had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 20.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Huron Consulting Group Inc. will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current year.

HURN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a report on Thursday, May 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of Huron Consulting Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 3rd. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their price objective on shares of Huron Consulting Group from $133.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.75.

Insider Transactions at Huron Consulting Group

In other news, CEO C. Mark Hussey sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.13, for a total transaction of $412,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 81,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,361,883.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO C. Mark Hussey sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.13, for a total transaction of $412,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,081 shares in the company, valued at $8,361,883.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director H Eugene Lockhart sold 1,042 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.61, for a total transaction of $106,919.62. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,924 shares in the company, valued at $3,173,111.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,734 shares of company stock valued at $4,521,627 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

Huron Consulting Group Profile

(Free Report)

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Healthcare, Education, and Commercial. The Healthcare segment provides financial and operational performance improvement consulting services; digital offerings, spanning technology and analytic-related services; software products; organizational transformation services; revenue cycle managed and outsourcing services; financial and capital advisory consulting services; and strategy and innovation consulting services to national and regional health systems, academic and community health systems, federal health system, public, children's and critical access hospitals, physician practices and medical groups, payors, and long-term care or post-acute providers.

Further Reading

