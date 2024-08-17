Hut 8 (TSE:HUT) Lifted to Strong-Buy at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright upgraded shares of Hut 8 (TSE:HUT – Free Report) from a strong sell rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Hut 8’s Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.33) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.70) EPS.

Separately, Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Hut 8 from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th.

Shares of TSE HUT opened at C$15.79 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$19.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$14.52. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.62 and a beta of 3.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.52, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Hut 8 has a 1 year low of C$8.35 and a 1 year high of C$28.87.

Hut 8 (TSE:HUT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported C($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.08) by C($0.15). The firm had revenue of C$69.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$72.44 million. Hut 8 had a negative return on equity of 122.68% and a net margin of 156.36%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hut 8 will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Hut 8 Corp., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, builds, manages, and operates data centers for digital assets mining, computing, and artificial intelligence in the United States. It operates in four segments: Digital Assets Mining, Managed Services, High Performance Computing Colocation and Cloud, and Other.

