Hydro One (OTCMKTS:HRNNF) Trading Up 0.8%

Hydro One Limited (OTCMKTS:HRNNF – Get Free Report) shares were up 0.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $32.35 and last traded at $32.35. Approximately 501 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 25,252 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.10.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.50.

Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electricity transmission and distribution company in Ontario. The company operates through three segments: Transmission, Distribution, and Other. It owns and operates approximately 30,000 circuit kilometers of high-voltage transmission lines and approximately 125,000 circuit kilometers primary low-voltage distribution lines.

