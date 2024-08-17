Hyliion (NYSE:HYLN) Price Target Raised to $2.00 at Northland Securities

Hyliion (NYSE:HYLN – Free Report) had its target price increased by Northland Securities from $1.50 to $2.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Hyliion Stock Performance

Shares of Hyliion stock opened at $2.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.61. Hyliion has a 12-month low of $0.52 and a 12-month high of $2.61. The company has a market capitalization of $348.07 million, a P/E ratio of -3.28 and a beta of 1.89.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hyliion

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hyliion by 64.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,735,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,672,000 after acquiring an additional 1,861,497 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Hyliion by 11.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,291,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,833,000 after buying an additional 762,909 shares during the period. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hyliion during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $656,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Hyliion by 9.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 574,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $931,000 after buying an additional 51,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Hyliion in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. 22.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Hyliion

