Hyperfine (NASDAQ:HYPR) versus Pixie Dust Technologies (NASDAQ:PXDT) Head-To-Head Analysis

Pixie Dust Technologies (NASDAQ:PXDT – Get Free Report) and Hyperfine (NASDAQ:HYPR – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, earnings, dividends and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Pixie Dust Technologies and Hyperfine, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pixie Dust Technologies 0 0 1 0 3.00 Hyperfine 0 2 1 0 2.33

Pixie Dust Technologies currently has a consensus price target of $5.21, indicating a potential upside of 327.05%. Hyperfine has a consensus price target of $1.43, indicating a potential upside of 34.43%. Given Pixie Dust Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Pixie Dust Technologies is more favorable than Hyperfine.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pixie Dust Technologies $991.78 million 0.02 -$14.45 million N/A N/A Hyperfine $11.94 million 6.39 -$44.24 million ($0.59) -1.80

This table compares Pixie Dust Technologies and Hyperfine’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Pixie Dust Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Hyperfine.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.4% of Pixie Dust Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.0% of Hyperfine shares are owned by institutional investors. 29.4% of Hyperfine shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Pixie Dust Technologies and Hyperfine’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pixie Dust Technologies N/A N/A N/A Hyperfine -358.59% -46.96% -42.42%

Summary

Pixie Dust Technologies beats Hyperfine on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pixie Dust Technologies

Pixie Dust Technologies, Inc., a technology company, focuses on personal care and diversity, and workspace and digital transformation businesses primarily in Japan. It offers SonoRepro, an ultrasonic non-contact vibrotactile stimulation scalp care device; VUEVO, a series of directional voice arrival detection devices for individuals with deaf and hard-of-hearing; and kikippa, an acoustic stimulation device functioning as a desk-top speaker. The company also provides iwasemi, a sound-absorbing or sound-proofing material for architectural and interior design firms; hackke, a location positioning technology; KOTOWARI, a technology offering spatial analysis data; and magickiri, a planning services and monitoring service, which monitors human behavior and analyzes the customer's environment on the customer's behalf. In addition, it operates Pixie Nest, a membership forum, which hosts meetings and distributes information to facilitate solving social issues. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About Hyperfine

Hyperfine, Inc., a medical device company, provides magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) products in the United States. The company offers Swoop Portable MR imaging system, which offers portable brain neuroimaging; and support and technical assistance services. It serves ICU, comprehensive, and primary stroke accredited facilities through direct sales and distributors. Hyperfine, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is based in Guilford, Connecticut.

