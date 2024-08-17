i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV) Shares Acquired by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV – Free Report) by 33.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 429,065 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 107,054 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in i3 Verticals were worth $9,474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in i3 Verticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of i3 Verticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of i3 Verticals by 46.0% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of i3 Verticals by 36.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of i3 Verticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $116,000. 84.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get i3 Verticals alerts:

i3 Verticals Stock Performance

IIIV stock traded up $0.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $21.56. 182,764 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 234,540. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. i3 Verticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.54 and a 52 week high of $25.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $721.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,156.00 and a beta of 1.58.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of i3 Verticals in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of i3 Verticals from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of i3 Verticals from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of i3 Verticals from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of i3 Verticals in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.83.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on i3 Verticals

i3 Verticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

i3 Verticals, Inc provides integrated payment and software solutions primarily to the public sector and healthcare markets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Software and Services, and Merchant Services. The company offers payment processing services that enables upper and lower court case management, collections, finance and accounting, motor vehicle and carrier registration, e-filing and taxation, license plate inventory, property tax management, utility billing, professional licensing, document workflow, and law enforcement software; assists public schools in completing payment processing functions, including accepting payments for online or at school lunches, and school activities.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IIIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for i3 Verticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for i3 Verticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.