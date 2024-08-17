Idemitsu Kosan Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IDKOY) Short Interest Up 8.3% in July

Idemitsu Kosan Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IDKOY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a growth of 8.3% from the July 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.3 days.
Idemitsu Kosan Co.,Ltd. Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:IDKOY traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,992. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.03. Idemitsu Kosan Co.,Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $8.03 and a fifty-two week high of $14.40.
Idemitsu Kosan Co.,Ltd. Company Profile
