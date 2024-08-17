Idemitsu Kosan Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IDKOY) Short Interest Up 8.3% in July

Idemitsu Kosan Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IDKOY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a growth of 8.3% from the July 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.3 days.

Idemitsu Kosan Co.,Ltd. Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:IDKOY traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,992. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.03. Idemitsu Kosan Co.,Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $8.03 and a fifty-two week high of $14.40.

Idemitsu Kosan Co.,Ltd. Company Profile

Idemitsu Kosan Co,Ltd. engages in the petroleum, basic chemicals, functional materials, power and renewable energy, and resources businesses in Japan and internationally. The company's Petroleum segment engages in the procurement of crude oil and refining of petroleum products; sale of gasoline, diesel oil, kerosene, automotive lubricants, industrial kerosene, heavy oil, and aviation and marine fuel; and operation of hydrogen stations.

