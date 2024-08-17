iLearningEngines (NASDAQ:AILE) Stock Price Up 11.6%

iLearningEngines, Inc. (NASDAQ:AILE – Get Free Report) was up 11.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $4.43 and last traded at $4.41. Approximately 83,376 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 204,697 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.95.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AILE. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of iLearningEngines in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of iLearningEngines in a report on Monday, August 12th.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.96.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AILE. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in iLearningEngines in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $775,000. Claro Advisors LLC bought a new position in iLearningEngines in the second quarter worth $107,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in iLearningEngines in the second quarter worth $217,000. Morse Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in iLearningEngines during the second quarter worth $1,543,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of iLearningEngines in the 2nd quarter valued at $123,000. 32.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iLearningEngines, Inc operates AI-powered learning automation and information intelligence for corporate and educational use. The company's AI and learning automation platform is used by enterprises to productize enterprise knowledge for consumption throughout the enterprise. Its outcome-based training has deployed in regulated and detail-oriented vertical markets, such as healthcare, education, insurance, retail, oil and gas/energy, manufacturing, and government.

