Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Shares Acquired by Blue Trust Inc.

Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,783 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 953 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $1,607,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ITW. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Security National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. 79.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Performance

ITW traded up $1.68 on Friday, hitting $241.94. The company had a trading volume of 895,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,156,388. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $240.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $249.75. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1-year low of $217.50 and a 1-year high of $271.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $72.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.10.

Illinois Tool Works Increases Dividend

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 99.74% and a net margin of 19.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.41 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This is a positive change from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is 59.17%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ITW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $267.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $230.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $283.00 to $281.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $268.00 to $260.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $250.75.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director David Byron Smith, Jr. bought 775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $238.82 per share, with a total value of $185,085.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 121,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,018,062.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

