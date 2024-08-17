IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.56.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Roth Mkm upped their target price on IMAX from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of IMAX in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of IMAX from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of IMAX from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of IMAX in a research note on Friday, July 26th.

IMAX stock opened at $19.99 on Monday. IMAX has a 12-month low of $13.20 and a 12-month high of $21.62. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.71.

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $88.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.52 million. IMAX had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 5.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that IMAX will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in IMAX by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 50,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $760,000 after buying an additional 1,737 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of IMAX during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of IMAX by 19.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 2,153 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in IMAX in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. increased its stake in IMAX by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 40,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after buying an additional 4,455 shares during the period. 93.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology platform for entertainment and events worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Content Solutions and Technology Products and Services. The company offers IMAX DMR, a proprietary technology that digitally remasters films and other content into IMAX formats for distribution to the IMAX network; IMAX Enhanced that provides end-to-end technology across streaming content and entertainment devices at home; and SSIMWAVE, an AI-driven video quality solutions for media and entertainment companies.

