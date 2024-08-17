IMCD (OTCMKTS:IMDZF) Short Interest Up 27.5% in July

IMCD (OTCMKTS:IMDZF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 193,100 shares, an increase of 27.5% from the July 15th total of 151,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
IMCD Trading Up 4.3 %
OTCMKTS:IMDZF traded up $6.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $150.00. The company had a trading volume of 125 shares, compared to its average volume of 138. IMCD has a 12-month low of $114.72 and a 12-month high of $180.78. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $145.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $155.08.
IMCD Company Profile
