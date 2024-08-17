IMCD (OTCMKTS:IMDZF) Short Interest Up 27.5% in July

IMCD (OTCMKTS:IMDZF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 193,100 shares, an increase of 27.5% from the July 15th total of 151,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

IMCD Trading Up 4.3 %

OTCMKTS:IMDZF traded up $6.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $150.00. The company had a trading volume of 125 shares, compared to its average volume of 138. IMCD has a 12-month low of $114.72 and a 12-month high of $180.78. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $145.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $155.08.

IMCD Company Profile

IMCD N.V. distributes, markets, and sells specialty chemicals and ingredients in the Netherlands, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides adhesives, core materials, filler reinforcements, flame retardants, masterbatch, modifiers, operating materials, pigments, plasticizers, processing aids, PUR raw materials, rubber elastomers, solvents, stabilizers, thermoplastic elastomers, thermoplastics, thermoplastics, and other additives.

