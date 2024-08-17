Immunome (NASDAQ:IMNM) PT Lowered to $23.00

Immunome (NASDAQ:IMNM – Free Report) had its price target cut by Piper Sandler from $27.00 to $23.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Immunome in a research report on Monday, April 15th. They set a buy rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Immunome in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. They set an overweight rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Immunome in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $29.00.

Get Immunome alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Immunome

Immunome Trading Down 3.0 %

NASDAQ:IMNM opened at $13.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.48. The stock has a market cap of $811.38 million, a P/E ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 1.78. Immunome has a 1-year low of $6.13 and a 1-year high of $30.96.

Immunome (NASDAQ:IMNM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $1.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.00 million. Immunome had a negative return on equity of 37.33% and a negative net margin of 1,829.44%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Immunome will post -1.45 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Jean Jacques Bienaime bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.57 per share, with a total value of $27,140.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,615 shares in the company, valued at $130,475.55. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Immunome

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Immunome during the 2nd quarter worth $81,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Immunome in the second quarter valued at about $97,000. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Immunome by 9.2% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Immunome by 21,864.0% in the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 5,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 5,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Immunome in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $172,000. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Immunome Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Immunome, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops targeted cancer therapies. The company's clinical asset comprises AL102, an investigational gamma secretase inhibitor currently in evaluation in a Phase 3 trial for the treatment of desmoid tumors; and preclinical assets consist of IM-1021, a receptor tyrosine kinase-like orphan receptor 1 and antibody-drug conjugates, as well as IM-3050, a fibroblast activation protein targeted radioligand therapy; and IM-4320, an anti-IL-38 immunotherapy candidate.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Immunome Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immunome and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.