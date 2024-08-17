Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Free Report) (TSE:IMO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Imperial Oil in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued an outperform rating and a $108.00 price objective for the company. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Imperial Oil from $111.00 to $110.00 and set a sector outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Imperial Oil to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $94.80.

Imperial Oil stock opened at $76.64 on Tuesday. Imperial Oil has a 1 year low of $52.97 and a 1 year high of $77.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $41.07 billion, a PE ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 1.47.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.4336 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio is 27.59%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Imperial Oil by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,266 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Imperial Oil by 5.2% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,308 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Imperial Oil by 8.7% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,319 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its position in Imperial Oil by 5.6% during the second quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 3,831 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Imperial Oil by 84.0% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 493 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. 20.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic crude oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment transports and refines crude oil, blends refined products, and distributes and markets of refined products.

