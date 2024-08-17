Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $61.29.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NARI shares. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Inari Medical from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Inari Medical in a report on Friday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Inari Medical from $55.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Inari Medical from $84.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target (down previously from $60.00) on shares of Inari Medical in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st.

Get Inari Medical alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on NARI

Inari Medical Price Performance

Insider Transactions at Inari Medical

NASDAQ:NARI opened at $49.16 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $49.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of -119.80 and a beta of 1.01. Inari Medical has a 12 month low of $36.73 and a 12 month high of $70.25.

In related news, Director William Hoffman sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.13, for a total value of $3,007,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 865,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,380,446.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Inari Medical news, insider Thomas Tu sold 16,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.09, for a total transaction of $910,086.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 313,257 shares in the company, valued at $17,257,328.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director William Hoffman sold 60,000 shares of Inari Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.13, for a total value of $3,007,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 865,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,380,446.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 181,744 shares of company stock valued at $9,594,630. 10.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Inari Medical

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NARI. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Inari Medical during the fourth quarter worth $216,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Inari Medical by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 50,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,261,000 after buying an additional 2,685 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Inari Medical by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 53,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,501,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Inari Medical in the fourth quarter worth about $935,000. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Inari Medical by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Inari Medical Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Inari Medical, Inc builds minimally invasive, novel, and catheter-based mechanical thrombectomy devices and accessories for the specific disease states in the United States. The company provides ClotTriever system, which is designed to core, capture, and remove large clots from large vessels for treatment of deep vein thrombosis and peripheral thrombus; FlowTriever system, a large bore catheter-based aspiration and mechanical thrombectomy system to remove large clots from large vessels in the peripheral vasculature for treating pulmonary embolism and other complex venous thromboembolism cases; InThrill system to treat small vessel thrombosis; and LimFlow system for patients who have chronic limb-threatening ischemia with no suitable endovascular or surgical revascularization options and risk of major amputation.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Inari Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inari Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.