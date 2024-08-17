Incitec Pivot (OTCMKTS:INCZY) Shares Up 0.8%

Shares of Incitec Pivot Limited (OTCMKTS:INCZY – Get Free Report) rose 0.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $2.04 and last traded at $1.94. Approximately 15,349 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 12% from the average daily volume of 13,655 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.92.

Incitec Pivot Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.87.

Get Incitec Pivot alerts:

Incitec Pivot Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th were issued a dividend of $0.0252 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 9.87%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. Incitec Pivot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.34%.

About Incitec Pivot

Incitec Pivot Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes industrial explosives, industrial chemicals, and fertilizers in Australia, the United States, the Asia Pacific, Turkey, France, and internationally. It offers ammonium nitrate, nitrogen-based fertilizer, ammonia, di/mono-ammonium phosphate, and single super phosphate.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Incitec Pivot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Incitec Pivot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.